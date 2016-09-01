Inter-Rafinha, Barcelona are open to letting him leave on loan: the latest
16 January at 20:17Talks are ongoing as Inter Milan have their eyes set on Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. There have been talks over the past few days between the nerazzurri and the blaugrana but things might soon speed up a little.
According to GianlucaDimarzio.com, it seems like Mazinho (who is Rafinha's father and agent) will also take part in the upcoming meetings between the involved parties as he will let Barcelona know that his son wants to move to Milano.
Inter Milan have so far offered them a loan with an option to buy set at 25 million euros. Barcelona have agreed to let him leave on a loan but they seemingly want to get more money from Inter. The talks are ongoing as Ausilio will try to find an agreement with Valverde's team for Rafinha. If he does so, then Spalletti will be able to count on a new midfielder.Rafinha has scored 11 goals in his Barcelona career to date but a departure might soon be on the cards...
