Inter: Rafinha set to start against Bologna, Icardi returns
08 February at 16:55According to Tuttosport, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti could decide to give January signing Rafinha his first start in a Nerazzurri shirt against Bologna on Sunday afternoon.
Indeed, the Tuscan tactician is weighing up the possibility of deploying him as trequartista behind Mauro Icardi, as he looks to shake things up in attack.
The aforementioned Icardi is due to return to the side having overcome a muscular injury which kept him out of last weekend’s match against Crotone.
It remains to be seen whether Spalletti will be tempted to make any more changes to the starting XI, with many fans calling for wingers Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić to be dropped following a series of disappointing performances.
There is also a feeling among supporters that their team would be a much greater threat from wide positions if Spalletti entrusted João Cancelo and Dalbert with starting roles on a more regular basis.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
