Inter, Ranocchia is off to Hull City, he will undergo his medicals tomorrow

Inter acquired Roberto Gagliardini earlier this month as they will now try to offload a few players before the end of the transfer market.



19.15 RANOCCHIA WILL JOIN HULL CITY ON A DRY LOAN - Andrea Ranocchia will be a new Hull city player soon. Tonight, the defender will be flying to England as he will undergo his medicals tomorrow for the tigers. He will join Hull City on a dry loan as the English club will pay his salary.



19.10 - RANOCCHIA TO HULL CITY - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Hull City boss Marco SIlva wants Ranocchia very much so as the Italian defender will have to give them an answer soon. Hull and Inter have found an agreement which would see Ranocchia move to Hull on a loan deal.



Inter are on a very hot streak of late as they have been practically perfect since new coach Stefano Pioli took over the club from De Boer over a month ago.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

