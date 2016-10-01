According to reports in Tuttosport, Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia is heading to the Premier League this month. The journal states that the 28-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at the San Siro, is a January target of both Watford and Swansea City.



Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri is a huge admirer of the player having had him in his squad when he was in charge of the Nerazzurri and now the Italian wants to reunite the two of them at Vicarage Road to bolster his back-line as they fight to retain their top-flight status. In South Wales, new Swansea manager Paul Clement is also looking to bring in new faces and the Italian international is on his wish-list with Federico Fernandez making way.



Ranocchia has been with Inter since 2011 but has failed to fulfil his early promise as one of Italian football’s most outstanding young talents. He’s been capped 21 times for his country since debuting for the Azzurri back in 2010.