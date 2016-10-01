Inter reaches verbal agreement with Arsenal summer target over summer move
18 February at 10:46No secret that Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez is Inter summer transfer priority. The Serie A giants have already made contact with the Bundesliga giants and with the player’s entourage to discuss a potential summer transfer move.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Inter-news), Inter are preparing their offer for the Swiss left-back and the player has already informed the nerazzurri that he would be open to move to the Meazza at the end of the season.
Inter will offer Rodriguez a € 2-million-a-year deal plus add-ons but the Serie A giants are not open to match the player’s € 22 million release clause.
Calciomercato.com, in fact, has exclusively learned that Inter will make an offer in the region of € 15-16 million to lure the 23-year-old defender from Germany. Inter are hopeful that after the verbal agreement with the player, they’ll also manage to persuade Wolfsburg to sell the player.
Meantime Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio should pen a new deal expiring in 2020.
Go to comments