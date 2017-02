No secret that Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez is Inter summer transfer priority. The Serie A giants have already made contact with the Bundesliga giants and with the player’s entourage to discuss a potential summer transfer move.According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Inter-news) , Inter are preparing their offer for the Swiss left-back and the player has already informed the nerazzurri that he would be open to move to the Meazza at the end of the season.Inter will offer Rodriguez abut the Serie A giants are not open to match the player’sCalciomercato.com, in fact, has exclusively learned that Inter will make an offer in the region of € 15-16 million to. Inter are hopeful that after the verbal agreement with the player, they’ll also manage to persuade Wolfsburg to sell the player.Meantime Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio should pen a new deal expiring in 2020.