Inter are ready for another major coup in the transfer window, Calciomercato understands.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively confirms that Inter want to guarantee the summer of signing of Kostas Manolas now.

The Nerazzurri wanted the Arsenal and Chelsea target immediately, but they have Financial Fair Play considerations to respect.

Coach Stefano Pioli, director of sport Piero Ausilio and big-spending new owners Suning are big fans of the Greek international, but their €40-45 million offer doesn’t quite go with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play parameters.

The idea, then is to “book” the Roma defender for the summer, as Juventus did with Daniele Rugani back in 2014-2015.

While is it uncertain what in that sum will be bonuses, salary etc, it is true that Roma have generally sold big players (Mehdi Benatia, Marquinhos) to keep afloat.

The only question now is this: what will Manolas himself want? From what we’re hearing, he may be the last roadblock before the deal is made...

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by