Inter ready to bid farewell to Pinamonti
17 February at 12:50Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano understands it is unlikely that Andrea Pinamonti will remain at Inter beyond the summer. Indeed, he was virtually sold on the last day of the transfer window by the Nerazzurri hierarchy.
Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio met with their Neroverdi counterpart Giovanni Carnevali in order to discuss the 18-year-old’s future last month; the trio practically closed a deal for the Italian youth international to join the Modena-based club in the summer.
Inter stand to earn €7 million via his departure, which crucially would be recorded as profit on the balance sheet for this financial year. They would also retain an option to buy the youngster back within a year for €10 million, thus protecting themselves from Juventus’ interest in him.
The player is yet to be convinced by a move to the Mapei Stadium, where it is likely he would be behind both Alessandro Matri and Khouma Babacar in the pecking order. However, the issue will be re-evaluated at the end of the season. The club hopes to be able to give him more space to impress, and has no intention of losing him on the cheap.
