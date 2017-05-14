Inter ready to double Pochettino’s salary as Conte set for Chelsea stay
15 May at 14:24Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a credible candidate for the Inter job. As we’ve previously reported, the Serie A giants are considering hiring the Argentinean as their boss for the 2017/18 campaign.
According to a report of Sky Sport, Pochettino has left the door open for a possible transfer to Inter at the end of the season. The Serie A giants are reported to be ready to double the manager’s salary offering him a € 10 million-a-year deal. That would made Pochettino the better paid manager in Serie A.
Pochettino will meet Inter executives in the next few days to discuss a chance to move to the San Siro, still according to Sky. The nerazzuri are also ready to pay Pochettino’s € 5 million release clause.
Inter’s decision to pounce on Pochettino is driven by Conte’s reluctance to move to Inter. The Italian is willing to extend his stay at Chelsea and Roman Abramovich will offer the former Juve boss a new deal with a pay rise. Inter’s main alternative to Pochettino remains AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.
