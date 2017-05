Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a credible candidate for the Inter job. As we’ve previously reported, the Serie A giants are considering hiring the Argentinean as their boss for the Sky Sport According to a report of , Pochettino has left the door open for a possible transfer to Inter at the end of the season. The Serie A giants are reported to be ready to double the manager’s salary offering him aThat would made Pochettino the better paid manager in Serie A.​Pochettino will meet Inter executives in the next few days to discuss a chance to move to the San Siro, still according to Sky. The nerazzuri are also ready to pay Pochettino’s € 5 million release clause.Inter’s decision to pounce on Pochettino is driven by Conte’s reluctance to move to Inter.Inter’s main alternative to Pochettino remains AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.