Many Inter fans are surprised that their Croatian winger Ivan Perisic is still at the club. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer with the Nerazzurri rejecting at least two offers from the Premier League giants.





Now Inter are looking to commit the player to a new deal at the San Siro and according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) they intend to insert a high release clause to ward off more approaches for Perisic in January and at the end of the current campaign.

Despite all the off-field rumours, Perisic has made a great start to the new campaign and was highly influential in last weekend’s 3-1 win against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Now the player can fully focus on events on the field after Thursday’s transfer deadline with Inter chiefs now looking to put a new agreement in place ahead of the winter window which opens in January.