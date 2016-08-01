Inter are ready to offer Eder plus cash in a January bid to land star winger and Real Madrid target Keita Balde Diao.

The Messaggero (via FCInter1908) claim that a cash-strapped Inter could use Eder to soften the financial blow of signing the talented Spanish-Senegalese star.

The 22-year-old is worth so much to them, in fact, that Inter are reported to want to throw another €10 million into the deal.

Keita has been one of this season's better Lazio players, scoring five Serie A goals.

Then again, he’s been on very bad terms with his club for a while, recently leaving a Christmas dinner when chairman Lotito stood up to deliver a speech.

Eder, for his part, has flattered to deceive since joining Inter in January 2016 for approximately €12m.

Despite scoring a stunning free kick against Atalanta, the general idea is that the 30-year-old has been a disappointment, and has failed to find a role with the team.

Threatened by Antonio Candreva and the use of two attacking wingers, the playmaker could use a move to Rome to boost his career and get stay in the Azzurri fold, too.