Liverpool and Juve dealt blow as Dutch defender agrees terms with Inter
19 December at 13:15Lazio star defender Stefan de Vrij appears set to decline his club’s latest renewal offer. The rejection sets the stage for Lazio to decide how to handle the Dutchman as his contract expires.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio is prepared to offer him a €2.5 million per season contract, which will include a €28 million release clause. However, that doesn’t seem to entice him.
One potential destination for de Vrij is Inter Milan. The same paper reports that the Nerazzurri are prepared to off him a five year deal that will pay €3.5 million per season. The club, however, still must get the approval of its owners, the Suning Group.
For de Vrij, a move away from the Stadio Olimpico appears imminent. In addition to Inter, Juventus have expressed interest in the past. However, they are pleased by the development of Mattia Caldera, and are unlikely to spend on de Vrij. Additionally, Premier League giants Liverpool are hoping to boost their troubled backline with de Vrij.
