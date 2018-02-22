Inter, Real Madrid won't consider Icardi if Wanda is his agent...
25 March at 20:39Is it all Wanda's fault? Wanda Icardi (Mauro Icardi's wife and agent) might very well be the reason why Real Madrid did not push to get the Inter captain this past winter. Los Blancos might now potentially look elsewhere this coming summer as Perez looks to reinforce their attack. According to Diario Madridista (via FootballItalia), Real Madrid do not want to negotiate with Wanda as they consider her to be on their "black list" alongside Mino Raiola. The only possibility would be if an intermediary acts in between both parties but this might not be very likely...
Icardi has a 120 million euros release clause as he had been on Real Madrid's wish-list for some time now. Mauro Icardi has appeared in 24 Serie A games so far on the season as he has scored an impressive 22 goals. He is viewed as one of the up and coming strikers in the world as he certainly won't come cheap. Inter would like to keep him but his future remains in heavy doubt for the time being.
