Reports in today’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) suggest that Inter will reject a €50 million summer offer for Croatian midfielder. The 28-year-old is high on the wanted list at Manchester United but the journal suggests that Nerazzurri owners, The Suning Group, want the player to be at the heart of their quest to get back to the summit of Italian football.

With the club still under FIFA Financial Fair-Play regulations, it was thought that they would be tempted to part with one of their star players but the Zhang family are reported to prefer to offload both Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic in order to balance the books and keep hold of the player who has had an exceptional season under new boss Stefano Pioli.



Perisic arrived in Italy in 2015 for a fee of €17 million from Wolfsburg, after some indifferent performances he has now become a key part of the Nerazzurri set up and despite United boss Jose Mourinho travelling to his homeland during the international break to discuss a possible move to Old Trafford with his representatives, it seems as though he could be set to prolong his stay at the San Siro.