Inter are happy to receive news today regarding a nasty head shot that central defender Joao Miranda experienced during a World Cup qualifier with Brazil. The player had left his country’s international retreat to return to Italy, and do further tests on the condition of his head injury. It is now revealed that the Brazilian international is ready to return to normal training, and will be at Spalletti’s disposal immediately. This is the official announcement from the Nerazzurri concerning the defender’s head injury.

"Joao Miranda, who came back from Brazil on a day-by-day basis, performed in the afternoon clinical and instrumental examinations at the Istituto Humanitas di Rozzano. The outcome of the examinations was negative, the Nerazzurri defender will be available tomorrow to Luciano Spalletti."

It’s good news for Inter, who are strongly relying on the duo of Miranda and Skriniar as their central defenders. After the departures of Medel and Murillo, the Nerazzurri now look to Ranocchia to fill any void left by injuries to Miranda and Skriniar in the middle of their backline.