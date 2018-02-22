“With reference to what appeared on the pages of Sole 24 Ore on March 1 2018, Internazionale Milan S.p.A. wishes to point out that the financial statements and consolidated financial statements contain a series of data and additional information with respect to those reported in the article, provided for by the Civil Code and by the rules of the law and regulations in budgetary matters of football clubs that demonstrate how the considerations set out in the article itself are misleading in facts and interpretations which has damaged the image of the club that works in compliance with Italian law and the regulatory standards applied by the Italian Football Federation.



The financial statements for the year ending June 30 2017 were approved by the corporate bodies authorities and then from shareholders that were then passed to Co.Vi.So.C. The club considers it of primary importance to respect the law and the regulations on the preparation of financial staements and will preserve its operations and its image with all the appropriate authorities in order to reconfirm that the financial information contained in the budget, notes and report on management, is both transparent and truthful.