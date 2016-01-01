Inter, United's Darmian is still very high on their wishlist

Suning have made it clear that they want to keep improving Inter's roster as they are set to have a heated summer. It is likely that Inter will target a few new players to improve their back line as Matteo Darmian is still very high on their list.



DARMIAN MIGHT BE AVAILABLE COME SUMMER TIME: Inter as well as Juventus have been tracking Darmian for quite some time now. Mourinho has always liked the Italian wing-back but even so, Darmian hasn't seen much playing time this season. It seems like if this summer might be his last in Manchester as Mourinho might be willing to finally let him leave the club. Inter are said to be very interested in the player who has a 10 million euros value. Suning's plan would be to spread the cost out on a few seasons as they would like to diminish the initial 2017 cost. This summer should be exciting for Inter....