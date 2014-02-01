Inter resume interest in Man City midfield star as Strootman set to sign new AS Roma deal
22 March at 22:00Inter want to close the gap with Juventus, Roma and Napoli and become credible title contenders next season. In order to do that, the nerazzurri will have to sign new players in every part of the pitch and the Serie A giants are being linked with moves for many top players around Europe.
As for midfield reinforcement, the nerazzurri are said to be interested in signing AS Roma star Kevin Strootman but today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinternews) reports that the player’s entourage has had a positive meeting with representatives of AS Roma and, therefore, the Dutchman could soon sign a contract extension with the club.
Given Strootman’s possible snub, Inter have resumed their interest in their former target Yaya Toure who was linked with a move to Inter last summer when the player’s mentor Roberto Mancini was in charge of the club.
Toure’s contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until the end of the season and Inter would sign him for free although it has not been specified whether the Serie A giants have already made contact with the player’s entourage.
