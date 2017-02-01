Inter reveal extent of Miranda’s injury ahead of Genoa encounter

Inter central defender Miranda underwent clinical tests this morning at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano earlier today in order to understand the full extent of his thigh injury. A statement from the club read:



“João Miranda underwent medical tests this morning at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano. They revealed a strain to the abductors in the left thigh.



“He will continue to follow a personalised training programme and the defender will be re-evaluated in the coming days.”



From that, it is difficult to tell whether he will be fit in time for Saturday night’s clash against Genoa at the Marassi. Should he be unavailable, January signing Lisandro López is likely to start alongside Milan Škriniar as the Nerazzurri look to secure a second consecutive win following their 2-1 victory over Bologna on Sunday.



Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Luciano Spalletti will start with Rafinha and Yann Karamoh who were both hugely impressive during the aforementioned match against the Rossoblu.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)