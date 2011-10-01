Inter rival Arsenal and Man City for PSG outcast
12 March at 14:10Inter are also in the race to sign PSG outcast Gregorz Krychowiak.
Tuttosport claim (via our Italian page) that Inter are part of the teams who are interested in the midfielder, who had, in fact, sounded out the possibility of signing him before he moved to PSG.
The Sun recently confirmed that the former Reims man was being chased by both Arsenal and Manchester City.
A star at Sevilla respected for his tackling and domination of the middle, making 56 Liga starts in two seasons there before joining Ligue 1 at the start of the current campaign.
Sporting director Piero Ausilio is reported to be following the situation closely, and with new owners Suning ready to spend big sums, a high-calibre centre midfielder could well arrive, and Krycho is one of them.
It’s been a difficult season for the Frenchman, who has only made seven Ligue 1 starts despite being acquired for €26 million.
Beyond publishing his most recent declarations, Le Parisien (via Le10Sport) claim that the 27-year-old is no longer in PSG’s plans, and is likely to leave at the end of June, but not in January.
The same link contains some strong words from his agent.
“He can’t be satisfied,” he confirmed to Le Parisien,
“At the end of the campaign, we will meet the directors and we’ll sit down around a table to discuss the situation and find out what they think about his situation, not to mention their plans for him.
“We’ll discuss whether PSG will still want Grzegorz, and whether Grzegorz still wants PSG…”
