Inter Milan are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Ezequiel Garay this summer, if the latest reports from

The Nerazzurri like the defender, Tuttosport say, and they chased him last summer too when he was still at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Garay likes the idea of moving to Chelsea, where Antonio Conte is enthusiastic about him. That said, Valencia don’t want to sell their man, and the Argentine (and former Real Madrid man) seem happy in Catalonia.

Problem is, however, that the opportunity to play Champions League football is attractive to the former Benfica man.

Tuttosport also reveal that Inter are aware of Conte’s appreciation of the young man, and could be trying to lure the 30-year-old to Milan as part of a plan to nab Conte.

The talk was that Inter wanted to exchange