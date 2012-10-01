Inter, Rodriguez and Wendell are the top wing-back targets

Suning has made it clear that they want to keep investing big sums of money on the transfer market as they want to keep improving Inter Milan. Ricardo Rodriguez of Wolfsburg is the top name on Inter Milan's summer wish-list as a deal is being worked on for some time now.



Other than Rodriguez (who is close to joining Inter), Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell is another target for Suning as they will be looking to bolster their current wing-back situation with a few additions. The Brazilian wing-back has recently renewed his deal with the German club till 2021 and his price-tag will be high but this does not scare off Inter, who have a lot of interest in him. The Brazilian youngster has 2 goals in 29 appearances so far for Leverkusen as he has been in good form this season.



This coming summer should be a heated one for Suning's Inter as they want to keep improving.