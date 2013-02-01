Inter have won more games versus Roma than against any other side in Serie A (72): also for the Nerazzurri - 48 draws and 49 defeats.



In the last four Serie A meetings between these two sides, both teams have found the back of the net.



Inter have scored 155 goals in Serie A home games against Roma, more than against any other team.



Inter are without a win in their last five league games (D3 L2), their worst such run since May.



For the first time in their history, Roma could win both of their away league games against Milan and Inter for the second consecutive season.



Roma have lost three of their last four games (D1) – as many defeats as in their previous 22 games.



After scoring in 16 away consecutive games, Roma have now failed to score in each of their last two (against Chievo and Juventus).