According to reports from France, Serie A duo Inter and Roma have joined the chase for Monaco midfielder Fabinho. The 23-year-old has been a long term target of Manchester United but now it seems Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho could face serious competition from Italy to land the player.



The Brazilian has been instrumental in his sides climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table and his performances in the Champions League this season has caught the attention of scouts from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.



He joined Monaco on an initial loan deal way back in 2013 before signing permanently two years later. His current deal in the principality expires in 2019 but it’s understood that his current employers may look to cash in this summer whilst his stock is rising.



Inter could off-load Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic at the end of the season and Roma need to make contingencies should either Kevin Strootman of Radja Nainggolan depart the capital.