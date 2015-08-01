Inter round-up: strong interest in Napoli's Mertens, Fiorentina on Pioli

It is not a secret that Suning want to keep improving Inter's roster by investing important sums of money on the transfer window. They will likely be looking to improve their defense, midfield and attack come summer time as they have their eyes on Napoli's Dries Mertens. They are not the only ones as Manchester United also have some interest in the Belgium offensive talent who has had a solid campaign with Sarri's team. His contract is set to expire in 2018 as contract renewal talks haven't led to anything conclusive as of now. The coming weeks should be important and if he does not renew his contract by summer time, then Napoli might be forced to move him.



FIORENTINA ARE AFTER PIOLI - According to Sportmediaset, Fiorentina have a lot of interest for Stefano Pioli who has done a great job at Inter since joining them. Suning haven't made an official decision yet on their coaching position as Pioli first wants to wait and see what will happen. Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa might leave Florence this coming summer as they could soon be on the market for a new coach.



