Inter's Dalbert: "Nice fans threatened to kill me"

Inter's Brazilian fullback Dalbert has had a difficult start to his stint with the Nerazzurri as the former Nice player has hardly been called upon by Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti who has opted for both Yuto Nagatomo as well as Davide Santon ahead of the Brazilian.



Dalbert himself reveals in an interview with L'Equipe the dramatic backstory to his transfer from the Ligue 1 side to the Nerazzurri: "I was a traitor in the fans eyes, and when they whistled me against Ajax it hurt. I’d like to go back to Nice one day, but I don’t think it will be possible. Before I left I had a lot of threatening messages from them, they said they wanted to break my legs and others hoped to see me dead. They also sent messages to my wife through social media to threaten her. I felt their wrath and it hurt me, I hope it will pass. I have a lot of respect for the club and the real fans."



The Brazilian full-back concluded that he is fully focused on life with his new club saying that "Now I’m playing in a very important club, but I’m not going to stop. I want to leave a mark on Inter’s history and play for the Brazilian national team. When I first came to Inter I thought of my family, I wanted to secure their future. Then I thought of myself and the extraordinary experience it would be for me. Also my visibility for the national team, when I first came to Nice I told the directors that I wanted to play with the Seleçao, and I knew I’d have more chance of being called while playing for Inter."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)