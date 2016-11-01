Inter's Danilo D'Ambrosio: "I have already played as a central defender"

Inter's Italian international full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio spoke with Sky Sport Italia ahead of Sunday's Serie A fixture against Chievo at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district.



The Nerazzurri are missing Brazilian central defender Joao Miranda who is suspended after having picked up his fifth yellow card last weekend away against Cagliari, so D'Ambrosio was asked about playing there against Chievo to which he replied: "I hade already played in that role, Spalletti also thinks I can play in that role."



The former Torino man then spoke about the season so far stating that: "the wins help us build a winning mentality, this season we are achieving results with Spalletti by virtue of the work he is doing with us psychologically. When you win a lot whoever enters can benefit the squad, it all depend on how well you train. Whoever plays or doesn't play trains at 100%."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)