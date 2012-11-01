Inter's Icardi has scored 3 times as many goals as all of AC Milan's strikers combined

After the disappointing goalless draw against Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district, AC Milan have now recordedfour fixtures in this seasons Serie A where the Rossoneri have failed to find the back of the net.



Despite signing André Silva and Nikola Kalinic as well as the emergence of the young Italian striker Patrick Cutrone, the Rossoneri lack someone who is both good enough today as well as mature enough today to score consistently.



It is no secret that AC Milan wanted Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this past summer but the Bundesliga outfit fought off every advance and a player of his calibre that is mature today is what is missing at the heart of the Rossoneri attack.



Instead AC Milan went for Nikola Kalinic who started his adevnture well with the Rossoneri scoring twice against Udinese but since then he has been very poor and the Milan faithful have grown weary of the Croatian striker as exemplified earlier today when he was brought off against Torino and was thoroughly booed and jeered. The striker's responce was to apllaud the fans ironically, an act which is certainly going to deepen th rift between him and the Curva Sud.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)