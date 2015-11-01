Inter’s next defender could arrive from Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City
25 August at 10:41Inter are looking for some defensive reinforcement and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport there are three names on the nerazzurri summer shopping list.
Arsenal’s Shkrodan Mustafi, Man City’s Eliaquim Mangala and Liverpool’s Mahamadou Sakho have all been shortlisted by the Serie A giants who have only two centre-backs left at their disposal given that Andrea Ranocchia will be leaving Milan on a temporary deal before the 31st of August.
According to the Italian paper, Inter prefer to sign either Mustafi or Mangala than Sakho but the Frenchman is still an option for Luciano Spalletti who wants a rock-solid defender to add some depth in Inter’s defensive line.
Mangala could be available on a dry loan spell, whilst Mustafni may hand in a transfer request at Arsenal given that he is not a regular starter in North London.
The Germany International would be available on loan with option to buy, provided that Arsene Wenger will let him leave the Emirates one week before the end of negoatiations.
