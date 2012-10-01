Inter are trying to sign Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi, and have a plan to try to woo the Chelsea and Juventus target to Milan.

Owners Suning won’t, however, pay the

70 million release clause which Fiorentina want to add to the 23-year-old’s new deal.

Suning’s plan is to not spend more than 50m for the superstar, who has enjoyed an incredible season-and-a-half since becoming a regular starter at the Artemio Franchi.

Greatly admired by Juve’s Fabio Paratici, the young Italy star has scored 10 Serie A goals this season, and provided four assists. He even nailed an incredible freekick last week as Fiorentina played in the Europa League Round of 16.

Inter want a young Italian star to head the franchise, but contacts with alternative Domenico Berardi have been broken off for the time being. There are no such problems with Bernardeschi, whose entourage is in constant contact with Inter.

Inter are also offering Bernardeschi a number of bonuses: they’d more than double his salary (from

1.2m to

3m, Fiorentina are offering no more than

2m), and also want to keep the Della Valle (the Viola’s owners) happy by working with some of their business interests in China.