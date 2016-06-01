Inter's Samaden: "We snatched Colidio ahead of Juve & Man City"

After the win against Roma in the Supercoppa for youth teams, Inter's Director of the Youth sector, Roberto Samaden, spoke to Premium Sport about the win and the all conquering Nerazzurri youth team as a whole.



Samaden began by talking about the Supercup saying: "this trophy was almost cursed for us. We tried winning it four times and it always went bad so we really wanted to bring this trophy home to our fans and the club."



The Inter youth teams have won 17 trophies under Samaden, and he was asked about his role in this saying: "the success of the youth team department is not tied to one person but it is a group effort where the club has helped a lot. I am only an element who gives my contribution, like many others, to the growth of these players.



"Colidio was wanted by many clubs, Italian and foreign. Ausilio does excellent work to sign players not just for the first team but also players that we signal that we want. Everyone knows Colidio and here the club and the directors made the difference to get him to come to us instead of Juve and Man City. Then having Zanetti as Vice-President helps too as he attracts a lot of Argentinians. But this is also thanks to our great scouting who has helped us getting players like Colidio, Odgaard and Zaniolo. Odgaard is a very technical attacker, who is very fast and physically big. He reminds me of Ibrahimovic in this sense" Samaden concluded.