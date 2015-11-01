Inter met in secret with Sassuolo on Monday to talk about Domenico Berardi, according to the latest reports.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio met with CEO Giovanni Carnevali to repeat that the Nerazzurri are very interested in the Neroverdi star, who has been linked with Chelsea and Juventus, turning the latter down last summer over concerns over playing time.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is known to be a great admirer too, though he has other targets, namely Federico Bernardeschi.

Berardi’s price is the main issue for Inter: Sassuolo are asking for

40-45 million, but there’s always a margin with Sassuolo. Inter could end up throwing in Gianluca Caprari - currently on loan at Pescara - who is very liked by Sassuolo.

Inter may have also asked Sassuolo about Francesco Acerbi: the former Milan flop has become one of Serie A’s best defenders, and would also help the Nerazzurri to Italianise the club, one of new owners Suning’s stated objectives.