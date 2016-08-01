Inter's Spalletti: "We have lost a bit of confidence"

Luciano Spalletti spoke with RAI Sport after the heavy defeat in the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia against AC Milan.



Inter are off at the moment, are you afraid of that the personality of this squad is not enough?



"We have lost a bit of confidence, we are not as convinced as before when we do some of the things we used to do with quality. Then, when occasions arise and you do not benefit from them it is hard. We have to focus on the things that do not work at the moment, from a psychological point of view we have to be strong and understand what went wrong and how these mistakes can be fixed."



Are you concerned about the status of the player's minds and their physical status?



"Both factors are involved, but when the players do not respond they have to be held accountable. From a phsyical point of view they are fine, they have all the qualities they need. But if you think that someone else will resolve your problems everything becomes even more difficult."



Are you afraid of a reaction in the Serie A?



"I think that this team can win against every opponent, but the team has to become aware of its potential and understand how to use it in every situation. Because at certain moments we can not be as complete as we should and then we have to rely on the individual performance. When that does not happen it becomes even more difficult at a team level."



Are Perisic and Icardi also involved in the discussion regarding the personality problems?



"It seems like they want to convince you that this is how it works, that you can be underperforming, which can happen at some times. But then you have the psychological factor, the character factor and the factor of force. If all these components are a little bit lower than normal it becomes more difficult. Tonight we could see that the team has lowered its conviction of what their strenghts are, at the beginning of the season there was no doubt of how strong this team was."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)