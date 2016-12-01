Inter's Steven Zhang: "The San Siro is like Broadway"

Steven Zhang, who is the Vice-President of Suning International as well as being a member of Inter's Board of Directors was interviewed by Chinese portal Xcnnews.com on a wide variety of subjects concerning his experiences in Milano.



Zhang began by talking about the atmosphere at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza explaining that: "When I enter this stadium I feel as if I am entering a theatre on Broadway, I can't explain the feeling it gives me. European stadiums are built in a vertical way so when they are packed it is as if the players will be eated. When 80.000 people jump 'Chi non salta Rossonero é é' I immediately get goosebumps and it feels like being in the middle of an earthquake."



In conclusion Zhang was asked about any possible repercussions that failure on the pitch could have on the club's business structure stating that: "I don't think that this would determine my failure, you can only understand the passion in football by entering the pitch."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)