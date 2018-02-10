Despite needing to maintain a close eye on their accounts to comply with Financial Fair-Play, Inter Milan are planning another summer revolution at Appiano Gentile.



Champions League qualification is essential in order to do this and the future of striker Mauro Icardi could also be key for releasing valuable transfer funds.



The Argentine striker has a €110M release clause in his current deal with the Nerazzurri with Real Madrid already being linked with a summer move.



There could be other departures too; namely Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic and even highly-rated central defender Milan Skriniar.



The sale of the above mentioned players will open up a healthy treasure chest in order for Sporting Director Piero Ausilio to close in on his main targets.









So who are they? Well, one of them, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is virtually a done deal with the 20-year-old set to arrive either in the summer or at worst, the end of the year when his club side Racing Avellaneda have completed their domestic campaign.

In defence, Lazio’s unsettled centre-half Stefan de Vrij is the main target with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the 26-year-old Dutchman, who is out of contract in the summer, will be the man to replace Skriniar should the Slovakian depart.









De Vrij has refused a contract extension in the capital and reports state that the Nerazzurri has already offered him a five-year deal worth €4M a season plus bonus.







Two more high-profile Italian players are also on the viewfinder; one is Bologna winger Simone Verdi, who has already rejected a move to Napoli last month and Nicolo Barella, the 21-year-old midfielder causing a huge stir at Cagliari and dubbed as the “New Nainggolan.”