Inter, Sabatini headed to China: from Alex Teixeira to the extra budget, the latest

As Inter have put their difficult Coppa Italia win versus Serie C side Pordenone behind them, they are back to focusing on the transfer market. Luciano Spalletti certainly got a clear signal last night : his reserves do not offer him a lot of possibilities. The nerazzurri have been doing great this season as they currently are first in the standings but last night was the proof that they don't have much depth. What happens if an important player gets hurt? This is where Sabatini's name comes into play.



SABATINI IN CHINA - Inter's Walter Sabatini will be heading to China in the coming days. What for? Well he will meet with Zhang Jindong as they will talk about Inter Milan and Jiangsu Suning.



TWO MISSIONS - There are two nerazzurri missions that Sabatini wants to complete. First of all, he wants to see which of the two Brazilian Jiangsu players can be loaned to Inter. It will be hard for Ramires to arrive but Alex Texeira seems much more possible. A future Texeira arrival in Milan is surely on the cards as things stand. Secondly, Sabatini will ask for an extra budget as he would like to improve Inter. His main objective would be to acquire PSG's Javier Pastore even if a defender could also be targeted.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)