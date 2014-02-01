Inter, Sabatini is already in China: the latest

Inter took everyone by surprise yesterday as they sacked head coach Stefano Pioli with three games to go before the end of this 2016-2017 season, as youth squad coach Stefano Vecchi will be Inter's coach until the end of this season.



They have now reportedly signed ex-Roma general manager Walter Sabatini as a club coordinator. According to Sky Sport Italia, Sabatini will be joining the nerazzurri as a co-director as he will also be involved with Suning's other club, Jiangsu Suning.



Sabatini who is closely linked with Luciano Spalletti might be tempted to try and convince the Inter brass to sign the current Roma coach as deals for Conte and Simeone will be very difficult to complete. Spalletti's contract expires this coming summer as his departure seems very likely. Going back to Sabatini, he has already arrived in China as he is ready to be presented to the press....



Inter are 7th in the league (3 points off Milan with 3 games to go) as they still hope to qualify for next's years Europa league competition.