Inter, Sabatini is working on the dressing room and societary problems

"When you don't give your 100% during the training session, bad results will always follow". This is what Stefano Vecchi said to the press after Inter's home loss to Sassuolo. One of the main problems this season for Inter seems to be the lack of professionalism of certain players (on and off the pitch).



According to Sky Sport, Walter Sabatini is evaluating the societary and the dressing room problems as he wants to bring some improvements. Sabatini would also like to add more discipline at Inter as whatever they have been doing up to now hasn't been working very well.



Inter are currently 8th in the Italian Serie A as a Europa league spot seems very unlikely at this point in time. Milan currently hold the final EL qualification spot as they have a four point advantage on Inter Milan with two games to go. Fiorentina have now also leapfrogged Inter into seventh place in the Italian league standings.