Inter, Sabatini: 'It would've been nice to build something consistent...'

As he was leaving Vittorio Emanuele, Walter Sabatini spoke to Sky Sport about his potential decision to leave Inter as he also talked about Suning. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



CAPELLO'S DEPARTURE- "There was a bit of confusion and Capello asked to resolve his contract which he was granted. Everyone was very calm about the matter because Suning enjoyed Capello's work. Last year the team was in a difficult situation and Fabio helped them climb back up...".



FAREWELL - "We are talking about this in a calm environment as Inter and their staff are relaxed. Inter had a difficult time of late but they will have to play like they have done in recent games. There is a mutual agreement as I am waiting to see how things evolve. If Inter can do well in this end to the season, it would be a consolation for me as this experience hasn't been a great one for me. It would've certainly been nice to build something consistent...".



Inter are currently in 4th place in the Italian Serie A standings as they will be taking on AC Milan next week in what should be a crucial game for both sides....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)