Inter: Sabatini wanted to sell Icardi
30 April at 12:40Reports from Italian daily Corriere della Sera believe that former Inter Milan sporting director Walter Sabatini wanted to sell club captain Mauro Icardi.
The 62-year-old Sabatini was was removed from his position as the sporting director at Inter after about a season in charge at the club. Now the technical co-ordinator for Jiangsu and Inter, Sabatini has previously been Roma's director of football and has held the same post at both Palermo and Lazio too.
Corriere della Sera report that Sabatini had planned on selling Inter skipper and highest scorer Mauro Icardi.
The Argentine currently has a 110 million euros release clause in his contract, amidst interest from Rea Madrid and reports have long linked him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It is believed that Sabatini had made the decision of offloading Icardi, if the nerazzurri were offered a fee in the region of 100 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
