Inter, Santon and his girlfriend Chloe have been under fire (Pics)

It is not a good moment for the Santon family as the Inter wingback and his girlfriend Chloe Sanderson have been under fire after Davide Santon's mistake against Roma. Many nerazzurri fans insulted them on Instagram (mostly Davide). This forced Santon to close his Instagram account, something that Chloe approved. She has been behind him from the start as she defended him on numerous occasions on social media. You can view pictures of Davide Santon and Chloe Sanderson right here in our gallery section on Calciomercato.com.