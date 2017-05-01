Inter schedule meeting with Simeone as they prepare for life after Pioli
01 May at 17:00Inter executives have arranged a meting with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone to formally offer him the nerazzurri job, goal.com reports.
Simeone is one of Inter’s priority targets to replace their departing boss Stefano Pioli who is going to be sacked at the end of the season.
Pioli is likely to fail to qualify for Europe and even if he would, Inter executives would still decide to part companies with the Italian tactician who is rumoured to have been offered the Jiangsu Suning job.
Simeone and Conte tops Inter’s replacements shortlist and according to goal.com a meeting between the nerazzurri and their former player has been scheduled.
Inter will reportedly meet Simeone after the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid with the Argentinean boss who could decide to leave Atletico Madrid one year before the natural expiration of his contract should he manage to win the Champions League with the Colchoneros.
Go to comments