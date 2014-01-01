Virgil van Dijk. The journal claims this morning that Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has now identified the 25-year-old as a priority summer target to bolster the club’s back-line.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) Inter Milan have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Southampton defender. The journal claims this morning that Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has now identified the 25-year-old as a priority summer target to bolster the club’s back-line.

The Nerazzurri face strong competition from England however with both Liverpool and Chelsea also monitoring the situation. Despite claims by the south-coast club that they will look to offer the player a new deal at St Mary’s and give him the captain’s armband on a permanent basis, it’s understood the Saints would be willing to sell for an offer of around £40M.



Inter got a close-up view of the player in this season’s Europa League where he was dominant in the air and with club owners Suning willing to back Ausilio in his quest to bring top talent to the club, both Liverpool and Chelsea will need to keep an anxious eye over their shoulders.