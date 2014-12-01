Inter are set to keep current Coach Stefano Pioli, and are to emphasize this by trying to sign a number of potential Chelsea targets, including Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi and Ricardo Rodriguez.

The former Parma, Bologna and Lazio Coach has been a resounding success at the San Siro this season, winning 12 of his 17 Serie A games to help the Nerazzurri rocket back up the table.

There were fears for his future when it emerged that his Inter has struggled against major opposition, especially Roma and Napoli, playing a poor second half in a third defeat to Juventus.

Suning have, the Corriere dello Sport claim, expressed their complete backing of the Parma native, though rumours of Diego Simeone and Antonio Conte won’t die down until the two commit their futures in the coming weeks to Atletico Madrid or Chelsea - or someone else!

Inter are set to sign four more players to make Pioli’s team even stronger, with Arsenal and Chelsea target Ricardo Rodriguez slotted in at full-back, and Stef De Vrij favoured to be their new central defender, though Kostas Manolas is in the running too.

The third player could be a midfielder (Marco Verratti is the dream), the fourth being an attacker, Domenico Berardi favoured over Federico Bernardeschi.

If Inter were to sell somebody, a right-back (Zappacosta or Nelson Semedo) could be on the cards, as could be a replacement for Mauro Icardi, ex-milanista Andrea Petagna being scouted.