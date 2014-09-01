Former Liverpool target Gabigol is all but a Benfica player,

The Brazilian player was acquired by Inter last summer, but has so far been a flop at the San Siro, barely making an appearance and prompting the club to try to offload him.

Sky Sport had reported two days ago that he was to be loaned to Benfica, who will pay Inter 500.000 and also cover 60% of the Brazilian’s wages.

Agent Wagner Ribeiro had previously complained a lot about his client’s lack of playing time. Benfica had originally asked for a two-year loan.

Gabigol had been on Liverpool’s radar last season, as rumours emerged that the Reds would sign a second Coutinho off Inter Milan.

With the Nerazzurri packing their midfield with new players, it was unlikely that Gabriel Barbosa - his full name - would ever see much action at the San Siro Stadium.

