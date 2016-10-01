Inter set to offer Croatian midfielder in exchange for Sevilla star

According to Sky Sport, Inter are refusing to give up on their pursuit of a new attacking midfielder and are evaluating several potential options on that front.



The Nerazzurri hierarchy view Sevilla’s Joaquin Correa as their number one target, and are currently looking at ways of signing him for as little cash as possible.



Latest reports suggest Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio will offer Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović in exchange for the former Sampdoria starlet.



However, new Rojiblancos coach Vincenzo Montella sees the 23-year-old Argentine as a vital part of his technical project and has made it clear to his bosses that he should not be allowed to leave anytime soon.



It seems likely that Sabatini and Ausilio will continue to put pressure on their Spanish counterparts though, such is their determination to improve the choices available to Luciano Spalletti ahead of what will be a crucial few months for the Beneamata.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)