Inter set to retire from race for Man Utd defender as nerazzurri resume interest in Croatian star
11 February at 11:25Inter will be looking to sign at least one new full-back in the summer transfer window with many big names that have been linked with a move to the Meazza at the end of the season. Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is one of the names on Inter’s agenda.
The versatile Red Devils defender, however, is not a priority anymore and, according to Tuttosport, Inter are set to retire from race to sign the 27-year-old, with Sime Vrsaljko who has emerged as a concrete transfer target for the Serie A giants for the 2017/18 campaign.
Vrsaljko moved to Atletico Madrid from Sassuolo last summer but the Croatian star has been struggling with game time under Diego Simeone so far this season. Vrsaljko was one of the best full-backs in Serie A last season, so much the Colchoneros invested almost € 20 million to take him from the Mapei Stadium.
The agent of Vrsaljko, Simone Riso, is on very good terms with the Serie A giants given that another one of his clients, Roberto Gagliardini completed a move to Inter this past January.
