



The latest reports have a shocker in for us: it appears that Chelsea have a competitor in the race for Kostas Manolas: Inter! The Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter want to spend big next summer, and want the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Domenico Berardi and Manolas to help their team make the push for the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri need defenders to keep their creaky defence afloat, and new owners Suning have the financial muscle to pull off this kind of operation, having already spent 130 million in the summer transfer window.

Then again, it’s this kind of spending that has Inter in trouble with Financial Fair Play, meaning that the Greek international is more of a June objective. The Nerazzurri are set to go for budget options in January, Lucas Leiva among them.

Manolas, 25, has become one of Serie A’s most consistent defenders since joining the Giallorossi in the summer of 2014, since making 81 starts.

Chelsea have long been known to have an interest in the Greek international, with Coach Antonio Conte always keeping a vigilant eye on his former hunting grounds, the Serie A.

John Terry being sidelined of late underlines the importance of signing another centre-back for the Blues, who only conceded two goals in their first eight games unbeaten in EPL plan under Conte.