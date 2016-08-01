Javier Pastore prefers to return to Italy,

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has struggled to start regularly, with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined 402 million eating into his playing time, as well as Angel Di Maria’s.

The Argentinian international has seen his last two seasons be ruined by injury, too, so he’s not a player the Parisians are potentially counting on.

Having already expressed his dissatisfaction and saying that he will “have to think about things” for the January market, Pastore could be on his way out soon, with PSG needing to add €80 million’s profits to their books in order to respect FFP.

Though he’s been on far better form since the summer - scoring four goals and adding one assist in Ligue 1 action - he still isn't a priority for the Parisian side.

The 28-year-old has been chased by the likes of Malaga, Valencia, Sevilla and Inter.

RMC Sport confirm, however, that Pastore would prefer to return to his former hunting grounds, having played very well in Serie A before earning a

42 million move to PSG in 2011.