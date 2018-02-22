Inter: Skriniar confirms Barcelona interest

Inter star Milan Skriniar has confirmed that Barcelona are interested in signing him. Talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Sunday’s derby della Madonnina, the Slovakian defender said: “I know there are rumours about Barcelona but I am only focused on Inter at the moment. My permanence here does not depend on the qualification for the Champions League even if I am sure we won’t miss our target. I love Milan and I love this club. When Spalletti and Ausilio offered me to come to Inter I had no doubt, I was proud of myself.”



“We want to end AC Milan’s winning streak. We allowed them to get back on track in December when we lost the Coppa Italia derby. Now we must turn things around and use the derby to make a fresh start. Cutrone is a very strong striker, he doesn’t touch the ball many times so you need to be extremely focused when you mark him. Their key player will be Suso.”

