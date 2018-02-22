Inter: Skriniar hints at San Siro stay
27 April at 10:00Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar has hinted at a possible stay at the nerazzurri, amidst rumors linking him with moves away from the club.
The 22-year-old Skriniar has emerged as one of the Serie A's best defenders this season and joined the club last summer from Sampdoria for a fee in the region of 20 million euros. He has appeared 34 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and impressing a lot of European powerhouse clubs on the way.
In a recent interview that the defender recently gave to La Repubblica, Skriniar has dropped a hint about his future, saying that he wants to stay at Inter. He said: "Compliments are nice, but athletes should not listen to it."
"I don't know what will happen in the future . I want to be perfect for Inter and want to bring them back to the UEFA Champions League. It is so important for all of us."
"One of my dreams is to raise the cup, but first I'd want to play it. I really hope I do it with Inter."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments